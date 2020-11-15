Azerbaijani troops fully ready to move in direction of Kalbajar district: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani troops are in full readiness to move in the direction of Kalbajar district, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Defense Ministry Huseyn Valiyev said on Sunday.

Mahmudov noted that the territories under the control of the Azerbaijani troops have been cleared of mines.

“The Azerbaijani troops will move to Kalbajar in two directions through Goygol and Dashkasan. First of all, the troops will be deployed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” he said.

Mahmudov added that while leaving the Azerbaijani territory, the Armenian invaders set fire to houses and forests, once again demonstrating their essence to the world.

