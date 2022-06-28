Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian FMs to meet in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the next trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Iranian counterparts will be held in Tehran, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Cavusoglu noted that the meeting is planned to be held by the end of the year.

The minister also said that Türkiye and Iran should work together on environmental issues, and announced a meeting of experts from the two countries.

News.Az