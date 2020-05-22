Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 22, 2020 Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian colleague, Dmytro Kuleba.

Touching upon the current global situation, the Ministers exchanged views on the measures taken by the countries to fight the global health crisis. The importance of mutual support and solidarity in the current situation was highlighted.

The Ministers discussed the bilateral cooperation issues and underlined the importance of developing the relations in economic and energy spheres, as well as enhancing cooperation in transport, transit and logistics spheres in accordance with the national interests of both sides.

The sides also had an exchange on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

