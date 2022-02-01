Azerbaijani-US relations have been successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership over past 30 years: top official

Azerbaijani-US relations have been successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership over past 30 years: top official

Azerbaijani-US relations have been successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership over past 30 years: top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

For over the past 30 years, the Azerbaijani-US relations have been successful in terms of development, friendship and partnership, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the webinar entitled "30 Years of US-Caspian Diplomatic Relations" organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan provided military and logistical support in the fight launched by the United States after the September 11 terrorist attacks, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan has proven to be a good friend over the past 30 years. In turn, US support for Azerbaijan bolsters our country's sovereignty and independence. It has been confirmed that this support is an important component of the regional security."

Hikmat Hajiyev also stressed Azerbaijan's support for the United States in its missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

News.Az