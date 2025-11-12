Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final
- 12 Nov 2025 16:25
- 12 Nov 2025 16:40
- 1039848
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-womens-volleyball-team-reaches-islamic-solidarity-games-final Copied
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee
The Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball team made history by defeating Afghanistan 3:0 in the semifinals of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing a spot in the tournament’s final.
The Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball team made history by defeating Afghanistan 3:0 in the semifinals of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing a spot in the tournament’s final.
In the final, Azerbaijan will face Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the country's National Olympic Committee.
The decisive match is scheduled for November 13 at 16:00 Baku time.