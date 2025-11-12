Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final

Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

The Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball team made history by defeating Afghanistan 3:0 in the semifinals of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing a spot in the tournament’s final.

In the final, Azerbaijan will face Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the country's National Olympic Committee. 

The decisive match is scheduled for November 13 at 16:00 Baku time.


