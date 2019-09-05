Azerbaijani wrestlers to contest medals at World Championships in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani wrestlers will battle for medals at the 2019 World Championships to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on September 14-22.

The world championships will start with Greco-Roman, move to women’s wrestling, and conclude with freestyle.

The 2019 World Championships will be the first qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The top six finishers in each Olympic weight category will secure an Olympic qualification for their country.

