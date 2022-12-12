Azerbaijanis continue protests near Shusha as Russian peacekeepers deploy manpower, military equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani activists and members of environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) continue their protests on the section of the road under the control of Russian peacekeepers in the Shusha district, News.Az reports.

The protesters demand an end to environmental terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region.

Meanwhile, the Russian peacekeepers have deployed manpower and military equipment to the area.

News.Az