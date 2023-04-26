Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the Air Defense Units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in the controlling of anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.

During the firing, the standards for deploying the OSA and S-125 anti-aircraft missile system at the starting position and preparing for combat usage were fulfilled.

The anti-aircraft missile systems combat crews professionally accomplished tasks on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy by practical firing.

News.Az