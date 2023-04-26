Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)
In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the Air Defense Units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in the controlling of anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.
During the firing, the standards for deploying the OSA and S-125 anti-aircraft missile system at the starting position and preparing for combat usage were fulfilled.
The anti-aircraft missile systems combat crews professionally accomplished tasks on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy by practical firing.