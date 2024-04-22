Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units stage live-fire tactical exercise - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan for 2024, Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units conducted live-fire tactical exercise, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Before the practical shooting, servicemen were informed about safety rules, purpose of exercise and the conditions of the shooting.

In the exercise, the crews successfully accomplished the tasks on bringing Igla-S man-portable anti-aircraft missile system to combat state, and neutralizing the air targets of the imaginary enemy.

The Azerbaijan Army is holding exercises in order to further improve the combat readiness of units and the individual professionalism of servicemen.

News.Az