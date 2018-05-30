Azerbaijan's ambassador gives broad interview to China's leading CCTV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China Akram Zeynalli gave a broad interview to the leading CCTV television in China.

Ambassador Zeynalli, guest of the program dedicated to the Summit of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries, held in June in China, emphasized that our country intends to further expand its relations and cooperation with this organization and to bring it to a qualitatively new level.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's interest in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is due to the fact that the organization is based on mutual respect and trust, and SCO's activity differs from other institutions in its spirit.

It was also stressed that the upcoming summit of the SCO is expected with a great interest and the confidence was expressed that this summit under China's chairmanship will be held on a high level.

It was stated that the decisions taken at the summit meeting would create new opportunities for expanding cooperation between the member states of the organization, as well as the observer and Partner countries, and that these decisions will contribute to the further strengthening of peace and tranquility in the world.

Referring to the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative of China's President Xi Jinping, the Ambassador said that our country is one of the first countries to support this project, and that this project will bring nations closer not only in the economic and political, but also in humanitarian, cultural, educational and other spheres.

Noting that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the region due to its economic strength and political weight, Zeynalli said that our country is interested in further deepening of cooperation with China in all spheres, and the sincere and friendly relations between the two presidents promote the development of relations between our countries in all spheres.

Stating that the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and China is high, the ambassador said there is great potential for further enhancement of economic and trade cooperation.

