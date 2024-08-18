Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft to start firefighting ops in Türkiye soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's directive, Azerbaijan has sent an amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) to assist Türkiye in combating the severe forest fires affecting the country.

The "BE-200CS" aircraft has arrived in Türkiye to provide support.According to the ministry’s press service, the aircraft landed at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport and will begin firefighting operations as soon as possible.

