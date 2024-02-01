Azerbaijan’s CEC accredits over 86,000 observers for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Until now, more than 86,000 local and 790 international observers have been accredited to monitor the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The CEC chairman noted that as many as 119 employees of 63 media organizations from Japan, Italy, Germany, Türkiye, Russia and other countries have applied to cover the election process in Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the snap election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

