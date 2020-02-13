Azerbaijan's CEC cancels results of election on 4 constituencies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has canceled the results of four election constituencies: #33, #35, #74, #80, APA reports.

After the investigation conducted by the Experts’ Group it became clear that in all polling stations of Khatai First Election Constituency #33, Khatai District Third Election Constituency #35, Lankaran Rural Election Constituency #74 and Imishli-Beylagan Election Constituency # 80 the requirements of legislation have been violated.

