Azerbaijan's CEC shall review and approve final results of municipal elections within 20 days

The preliminary results of municipal elections held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23 are known, based on the information received from more than 92 percent of polling stations, the Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that the results of the municipal elections will be made public in accordance with the law.

"According to the Electoral Code, the CEC must review and approve the final results of municipal elections within 20 days," the chairman said.

He added that the election results should be presented to the public no later than within a 25-day period.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23. Voter turnout in the elections was 33.72 percent. Thus, 1,627,064 people voted in the elections.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

