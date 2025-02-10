Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles resumes operations after wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles has resumed its operations in its building, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, announced on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles has been temporarily evacuated as wildfires, which began on January 7, ravaged the region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The fires, which began on January 7, were fanned by dry conditions and strong winds, leading to at least 29 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes and buildings.

The largest fire, the Palisades Fire, scorched over 23,000 acres before being fully contained by January 12, while the Eaton Fire burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 17,000 structures were damaged or destroyed, and smaller fires also impacted the area.

The fires, worsened by the ongoing drought and extreme winds, caused economic damages exceeding $50 billion, breaking records set by the 2018 Camp Fire. Experts attribute the increased wildfire risks to climate change, as extreme weather patterns of drought and heavy rainfall continue to worsen in Southern California.

