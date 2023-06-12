Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in Armenia was destroyed in a planned manner: Committee chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Victory in the 2020 Patriotic War not only ensured the return of former IDPs to the liberated territories but also laid the foundation for the return to Western Azerbaijan, said Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis.

He was speaking during a public hearing on the topic “Western Azerbaijan: Our historical and cultural heritage subjected to genocide. Revival of the historical and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan”, organized by the parliamentary Committee on Culture on Monday, News.Az reports.

Amiraslanov noted that the main task set following the victory in the Patriotic War is to achieve the return to Western Azerbaijan.

“Our people have the right to return to their ancestral lands,” said the committee chairman, stressing that the Azerbaijani people should protect the cultural heritage they had created for thousands of years on the territory of Western Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that 500 cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis, 391 mosques, 68 historical and 7 architectural monuments of Azerbaijan were destroyed by Armenian vandals on the territory of Western Azerbaijan.

“Almost all of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage on the territory of Armenia was destroyed in a planned manner without the influence of military operations. The illegalities committed by Armenia against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis include misappropriation and distortion of heritage samples,” he added.

News.Az