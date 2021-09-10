Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,076 patients have recovered, and 37 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Up until now, 455,044 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 401,300 of them have recovered, and 6,031 people have died, the number of active patients is 47,713.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,672 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,623,245 tests have been conducted so far.

