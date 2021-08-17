Azerbaijan’s defense minister attends opening of IDEF 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the IDEF-2021 International Defense Fair in Istanbul, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Hasanov is on a visit to Istanbul at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

The defense minister viewed weapons, machinery, and military equipment manufactured by different companies at the fair.

During the visit, Hasanov met with the heads of the Turkish defense manufacturers ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, ASPILSAN and a number of other companies.

At the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

