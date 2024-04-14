Azerbaijan’s defense minister embarks on official visit to Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Sunday embarked on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmad Al Hunaiti.

First, an official welcoming ceremony was held. Minister Hasanov passed along the guard of honor and signed the Visitors’ Book in accordance with the protocol.

At the expanded meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense was signed.

News.Az