Azerbaijan’s defense minister highlights prospective plans for army development in 2025

Under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s Board Session on the results of 2024 was held.

During the video teleconference meeting held with the deputy defense ministers, commanders of types of troops (forces), commander of the Combined Arms Army, rector of the National Defense University, chiefs of Main Departments and Departments, as well as Commanders of army corps and formations, the results of the work done over the past year were analyzed and the upcoming tasks for 2025 were discussed, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the successful reforms in carried out the army development sphere last year under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the defense minister delivered to the meeting participants the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Army.

Minister Hasanov emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's defense power in increasing the country's authority in the international arena and becoming a global center of power in the region and highlighted the prospective plans for army development for 2025.

He noted that, in accordance with the instructions of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, ongoing measures are being successfully implemented to ensure the armed defense and military security of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, enhance the combat capabilities of the troops, and adopt modern weapons systems manufactured using new technologies into the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army.

Then the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and the Azerbaijan Army’s service-combat activities throughout 2024 were analyzed.

It was emphasized that in 2024, as in previous years, reforms in army development continued steadily under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The speakers at the meeting stressed that this year, the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen took part in 20 bilateral and multilateral exercises, and the combat capability of the troops and professionalism of military personnel further increased thanks to various types of military exercises and intensive combat training.

It was noted that in 2024, even more attention was paid to mobilization training, and significant steps were taken to improve the quality of mobilization reserves. Over the past year, more than 10,000 reservists of various specializations improved their skills and received training on the proper use of weapons and equipment. It was emphasized that these activities will be continued this year.

The meeting participants were informed about engineering activities, the construction of new roads and the creation of other military infrastructure in the liberated territories.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to protecting the health of military personnel, increasing the intensity of practical classes and discipline.

It was highlighted that the Azerbaijan Army ensured the prompt provision of all types of logistics to the troops in line with established norms, organized high-quality nutrition for military personnel, and maintained weapons, armor and auto vehicles in constant combat readiness. Additionally, it was noted that military units are equipped with missiles, ammunition, and other military equipment.

It was noted that last year, the objectives related to improving the social-living conditions of military personnel, creating supplies of food, clothing, fuel, and firewood at combat positions in mountainous areas according to the norms, ensuring full provision of warm clothing for military personnel, and logistics were achieved.

Then detailed information was provided on the innovations in the military education system. The establishment of new military colleges, the introduction of new officer courses focused on modernizing the military academic education system, and the opening of new specialties to align military specialties with higher education programs were highlighted.

It was emphasized that many innovations were implemented over the past year in personnel manning, Intellectual Capabilities Units were established, and several structural changes were made to optimize the staffing within the Azerbaijan Army.

During the meeting, officials’ opinions and proposals regarding the results of 2024 and prospective plans were heard.

In the end, Colonel General Z.Hasanov noted that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief commended the Azerbaijan Army’s service-combat activities and accomplishments over the past year. It was emphasized that international cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields and joint exercises make a significant contribution to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region.

Speaking about the events scheduled for 2025, the minister once again stressed the importance of paying special attention to enhancing the professionalism of personnel and combat training of troops, further increasing the level of combat training, including the effectiveness of exercises and field training sessions.

Relevant instructions were given to organize combat duty on the conditional state border, strictly adhere to safety rules, enhance vigilance, and further strengthen continuous monitoring and control over the opposite side’s activities.

The importance of strict observance of fire and other safety rules during daily service activities in military units, as well as protection from seasonal respiratory viral infections during the winter was noted.

Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions to officials regarding strict control over the provision of Azerbaijan Army Units during the winter season, constant attention to the establishment of all types of reserves at strongholds and combat positions, improvement of service and living conditions for military personnel and medical care.

He also conveyed to the meeting participants the requirements for organizing events regarding the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan according to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, paying special attention to combat training of units and professionalism of personnel, as well as ensuring the high-level fulfillment of assigned tasks.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Hasanov confidently stressed that the Azerbaijan Army will continue to justify the trust of Supreme Commander-in-Chief and Azerbaijani people.

