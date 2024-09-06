Azerbaijan’s defense minister inspects combat training of troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev inspected the training of the units deployed in the direction of the conditional border.

It was reported that in the units, 24 hours combat duty is organized at a high level in accordance with the rules of order of the day and uninterrupted service is held, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.Minister Hasanov met with the personnel on combat duty and highly appreciated the combat and psychological training of the servicemen.The minister set specific tasks for the authorized persons on the better organization of service-combat activities and increasing vigilance.

News.Az