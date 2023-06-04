Azerbaijan's Defense Minister sends letter of gratitude to Hulusi Akar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of gratitude to Hulusi Akar, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The letter reads: "Mr. Hulusi Akar, I express my gratitude to you on behalf of myself and the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army for our joint activities while you were the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

You have always made a great contribution to the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey and the improvement of the Azerbaijani Army, increasing its combat capability.

You have always provided moral support to the people of Azerbaijan and our army in the Patriotic War for the liberation of our lands from occupation.

You have always loved Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Army.

I am sure that you will spare no effort for the strengthening of the armies of both brotherly countries during your activity in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

I congratulate you on my own behalf and on behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, I wish you success in your future activities."

News.Az