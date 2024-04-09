Azerbaijan’s Economic Council holds another meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 8, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired another meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council, News.Az reports.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions regarding the current situation and policy directions in the field of macroeconomic and financial stability, including the main directions of monetary policy, the development of the banking and insurance sector, the agricultural food production, food security, the current state of efficiency of land use and agricultural exports, the challenges and goals for 2024-2030, the work to be implemented regarding Islamic finance (banking), the application of the Artificial Intelligence-based Automated Risk Analysis System in the Customs Clearance Platform, as well as other issues.

The meeting heard the reports of Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov and Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli.

In conclusion, the meeting participants adopted the decisions on the issues discussed with instructions given to the relevant bodies.

