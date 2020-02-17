Azerbaijan’s economy grown by 2.4% in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of GDP produced in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 6 520,2 mln. in January of this year, it increased by 2.4% in comparison to the same month of the previous year, APA-Economics reports citing State Statistics Committee.

Value added in the non-oil and gas sector of the economy grew by 4.9%, however, in the oil and gas sector decreased by 0.7%.

44,2% of GDP production fell on share of industry, 9,9% trade, repair of transport vehicles, 6,9% transport and storehouse, 4,6% construction, 2,9% agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2,6% accommodation of tourists and catering, 1,9% information and communication fields, 19% other fields, net taxes on goods and imports constituted 8% of GDP.

