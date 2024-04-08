Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry, World Bank mull cooperation prospects
- Society
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev on Monday held a meeting with the World Bank Country Manager, Stefanie Stallmeister, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education, as well as cooperation prospects.