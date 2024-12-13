Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran soon to resume consular services
Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran is set to resume consular services soon.Starting from December 15, the Consular Section of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran is set to restart operations, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The address and contact details of the Consular Section are as follows:
Tehran city, Pasdaran, Darrous, Yarmohammadi Street, Saqi alley 5.
Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91
Fax: 22596310
E-mail: tehran@mission.mfa.gov.az