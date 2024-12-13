Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran soon to resume consular services

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran soon to resume consular services
Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran is set to resume consular services soon.

Starting from December 15, the Consular Section of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran is set to restart operations, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The address and contact details of the Consular Section are as follows:

Tehran city, Pasdaran, Darrous, Yarmohammadi Street, Saqi alley 5.

Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91

Fax: 22596310

E-mail: tehran@mission.mfa.gov.az

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      