Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran soon to resume consular services

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran is set to resume consular services soon.

Starting from December 15, the Consular Section of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran is set to restart operations, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Tehran city, Pasdaran, Darrous, Yarmohammadi Street, Saqi alley 5.Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91Fax: 22596310E-mail: tehran@mission.mfa.gov.az

News.Az