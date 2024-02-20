Azerbaijan’s energy minister attends discussions organized by Atlantic Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took part in the discussions organized by the Atlantic Council, one of the influential analytical centers operating in Washington, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The discussions, which were held in the format of a business lunch moderated by Landon Derentz, senior director at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, emphasized the strategic role of Azerbaijan, which is located in an important geopolitical position, in the security of energy supplies to Europe, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor. As a COP29 country, Azerbaijan's policy on accelerating the energy transition at the national and global levels, decarbonization, reducing methane emissions and climate financing, and its course on developing renewable energy were reviewed.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan`s independent energy policy was developed from the very beginning based on a close partnership with the United States, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that this partnership has always been of exceptional importance in the implementation of energy security initiatives of our country, the oil and gas export from the Caspian Sea to world markets.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan has taken important steps to become a renewable energy supplier after oil and gas and to implement a huge green energy corridor to transport this energy to Europe. It was noted that the state policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev prioritizing the development of Azerbaijan as a country of green growth by 2030 gave a powerful impetus to transforming the energy sector. The development of the liberated territories as a green energy zone, the implementation of industrial-scale green energy projects with international energy companies, the implementation of reforms promoting radical changes in the field of energy, as well as the accession of our country to initiatives to reduce emissions show that Azerbaijan is determined to implement the green agenda. The Minister stressed the importance of global solidarity regarding the energy transition and financing to achieve climate goals. It was noted that Azerbaijan will successfully lead international efforts to accelerate green energy development and protect the ecological balance.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States Khazar Ibrahim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman, state officials on energy and climate issues, representatives of international energy companies and organizations attended at the meeting.

News.Az