Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for Switzerland on working visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for Geneva, Switzerland on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to address the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council and hold meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN Office at Geneva and other specialized agencies during the visit.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat also plans to take part in a number of events, including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN Office at Geneva.

News.Az