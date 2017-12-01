Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets NATO official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received NATO's High Representative for Afghanistan, Cornelius Zimmermann, within the framework of the 7th Ministerial Conference in Baku as part of the "Asia's Heart" - Istanbul Process.

At the meeting, the sides hailed the activity of the 7th Ministerial Conference within the framework of the "Heart of Asia" -Istanbul Process hosted by Azerbaijan and the role played by the plattorm.

Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the country's participation in NATO's Mission, as well as the trainings and courses conducted by the representatives of Afghanistan in the field of governance, civilian control over the armed forces, mine clearance, law enforcement and military capabilities, and said that this support would continue.

The Minister also noted that President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, said last week he would meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels to increase the number of servicemen serving in Afghanistan to further contribute to peace, security and stability.

Cornelius Zimmerman appreciated the assistance provided by the Government of Azerbaijan to the Special Rehabilitation Trust Fund of Afghanistan and to the Trust Fund for the Afghan National Army.

