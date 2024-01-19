Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with Maldivian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of further developing relations and fostering high-level visits between the two countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the significance of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan this year, for the future development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Maldivian FM congratulated Azerbaijan for its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. He expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan, as a member of the “Chairmanship Troika", would spare no efforts to enhance the Movement further. The importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in tourism, air transport, education, humanitarian and other domains was emphasized.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az