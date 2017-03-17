Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summons Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Greek ambassador.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan Dimitrios Tsoungas in connection with the visit to Greece on March 13-15 of Karen Mirzoyan, who introduces himself as the representative of the illegal regime created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told APA on Friday.



The ministry voiced concern and reminded the ambassador that such a move runs contrary to commitment to the principles of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders, which are mentioned in the Memorandum on the cooperation on EU issues that was signed between the two countries’ foreign ministries in 2014 and is considered to be the foundation of the friendly relations between the countries, noted Hajiyev.

News.Az

News.Az