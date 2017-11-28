Azerbaijan's future defenders born in the military hospital - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Living in conditions of Armenia's military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, our society has already got used to the fact that the military hospital is associated with pain, wounds of soldiers, and complicated operations.

Therefore, the information received from Defense Ministry can be considered not only a pleasant exception, but also a symbol of life and joy. And there are well-founded reasons for that.

An amazing event took place in the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. On November 27, two babies were born in the newly opened obstetrics and gynecology department of the hospital. Two boys - future defenders of the Motherland.

According to the chief doctor of the department, Yagut Ibragimova, now the babies feel well. The condition of mothers is stable.

"Both babies were born healthy. One weighs 3 kg 300 grams, and the other weighs 2 kg 900 grams. One of the babies was born through natural births, the other - as a result of Caesarean section. Both kids feel good. I want to thank the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on behalf of our entire team of doctors for the conditions created in our new department of the hospital. We will continue to stand guard over the health of our servicemen," Ibrahimova said.

