Azerbaijan`s Gunay Mammadzada wins 25th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
- 16 Aug 2018 16:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Sports
Azerbaijani female player Gunay Mammadzada has become the champion of the 25th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, AzerTag reports.
The Swiss-system tournament brought together 158 chess players from 32 countries, including more than 50 grandmasters.
News.Az