Azerbaijan`s Gunay Mammadzada wins 25th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

Azerbaijan`s Gunay Mammadzada wins 25th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

Azerbaijani female player Gunay Mammadzada has become the champion of the 25th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, AzerTag reports.

The Swiss-system tournament brought together 158 chess players from 32 countries, including more than 50 grandmasters.

