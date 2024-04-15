Azerbaijan's landmine problem highlighted at international symposium

+ ↺ − 16 px

The officials of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) have participated in the 20th International Mine Action Symposium held in Cavtat, Croatia, News.Az reports citing ANAMA’s press service.

Officials of several Croatian state institutions, demining agencies from various countries, representatives of non-governmental and donor organizations attended the international event.

The symposium provided an overview of the latest scientific and practical achievements, offered sustainable solutions in mine action, also focused on women in mine action, the environmental impact of mine action, and on significant role of mine detection dogs in humanitarian demining.

The Agency’s delegation also made a presentation on the problem of mines and UXOs in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and stressed the importance of international cooperation and support in this field.

News.Az