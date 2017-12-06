Azerbaijan's Mammadyarov meets OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Vienna, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, tweeted on Dec.6.

"Azerbaijan will continue its efforts together with the OSCE MG Co-Chairs for soonest resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict via substantial talks," he tweeted, according to Trend.

The minister will later met with the Armenian foreign minister.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az