Azerbaijan's MFA releases information on results of Ministerial Meeting of NAM Coordinating Bureau

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministerial Meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 5-6, 2023 was successfully concluded, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

A total of 93 countries and 11 international organizations participated in the ministerial meeting, including member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, states and international organizations with observer status under the Movement, and representatives of countries and organizations invited as special guests.

The institutional development of the movement, especially the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as well as the acceptance of South Sudan as a new member of the Movement, were discussed during the ministerial meeting, which began with the chairmanship and speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The successes of his presidency covering the years 2019-2023 were specially highlighted.

During the event, documents containing many issues on the agenda of the Movement and related to its scope were unanimously adopted.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting, the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the conference on "Towards the complete elimination of colonialism" caused special interest.



As a result of extensive discussions and determined efforts under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, important documents such as the Commemorative Declaration on the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Final Document, the Baku Declaration, thanks to the host country, as well as the Special Declaration on the Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024 were presented at the meeting. has been accepted.



The texts of the accepted final documents can be found in the link below:



https://namazerbaijan.org/ministerial-meeting-documents



Note that Azerbaijan will hand over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to Uganda in January 2024.

News.Az