Azerbaijan’s MFA: We call on the Dutch side to put an end to such statements that hinder future development of the region

Azerbaijan’s MFA: We call on the Dutch side to put an end to such statements that hinder future development of the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We call on the Dutch side to put an end to such statements that hinder the future development and progress of the region based on respect for the norms and principles of international law,” said Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada as he responded to the question of the local media regarding the views expressed in the Parliament by Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who stated that the recent public statements by Azerbaijan are worrying, and while threatening Azerbaijan with sanctions, voiced a number of negative opinions about the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

“The views expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, against our country are unacceptable.

Unfortunately, the Dutch official once again made an accusatory statement in response to the inquiry of the representatives of the Parliament and clearly distorted the statements of the Azerbaijani side. This is not the first time that such irresponsible views have been voiced by the officials of European countries. These statements, while being attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, are examples of a biased approach to post-conflict realities in our region.

Such statements, as well as threatening ideas about the imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, are a blow to bilateral relations and relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Regarding the intention of the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands to visit our country, it is known that this visit has been postponed by Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side has informed the opposite side that during the visit, Azerbaijan intends to discuss only bilateral relations, not Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process or internal issues of Azerbaijan,” Hajizada added.

News.Az