Azerbaijan’s military success in April battles led Azerbaijan to great victory: Prosecutor general

Azerbaijan’s military success in the 2016 April battles has led Azerbaijan to a great victory, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference themed "Digital criminal procedure: modern challenges and goals" in Baku, News.Az repots.

Aliyev recalled that, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev, a number of strategically important heights and villages were liberated from occupation during the April battles, which culminated in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' victory.

“Our people won a major triumph thanks to military victories in the April battles. Continuing the success in those conflicts, the great second Karabakh war, which began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days, returned our people to their ancestral territory of Karabakh. As a result of local anti-terrorist efforts implemented on September 19, 2023, in Karabakh, state sovereignty was restored throughout Azerbaijan's territory,” he said.

“The liberation of Karabakh from Armenia’s occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as a result of the decisive political will of President Ilham Aliyev, the targeted policy, and the courage of the glorious Azerbaijani army, marked the beginning of a new historical stage in the lives of the Azerbaijani people and the state,” the prosecutor general added.

News.Az