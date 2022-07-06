Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence holds training for reservists

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Minister of Defense, the training session for reservists is being held in one of the military units, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

The main purpose of the session, involving a group of reservists, is to increase their level of combat training and improve their knowledge and skills.

During the training session, reservists get the opportunity not only to improve their combat skills and experience acquired during military service, to enhance military qualifications but also to get acquainted with the samples of modern weapons and military equipment, recently adopted into the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as to study the rules of their use.

The training session will last until July 23.













