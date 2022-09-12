Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense holds a briefing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan holds a briefing on the intensive firing by the Armenian Armed Forces of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in different directions, News.az reports.

The head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, lieutenant colonel Anar Eyvazov, speaks at the briefing.

It should be noted that on the night of September 12, units of the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale sabotage in the directions of Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

News.Az