Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army holds military training

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army holds military training

The military training was carried out in the anti-tank units of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army, Trend reports on Aug. 26 referring to the A

Live firing was carried out with the use of SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launchers at the end of the military training.

The main purpose of the military training was to check the combat readiness of personnel and anti-tank weapons.

News.Az


