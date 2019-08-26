Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army holds military training
Politics
The military training was carried out in the anti-tank units of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army, Trend reports on Aug. 26 referring to the A
Live firing was carried out with the use of SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launchers at the end of the military training.
The main purpose of the military training was to check the combat readiness of personnel and anti-tank weapons.
