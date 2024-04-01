Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s president appoints his special representative in Shusha district

President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed a decree “On the appointment of a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district,” News.Az reports.

Upon the decree, Aydin Karimov was appointed the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

