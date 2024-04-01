Azerbaijan’s president appoints his special representative in Shusha district
- 01 Apr 2024 13:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194687
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-president-appoints-his-special-representative-in-shusha-district Copied
President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed a decree “On the appointment of a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district,” News.Az reports.
Upon the decree, Aydin Karimov was appointed the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district.