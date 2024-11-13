Azerbaijan’s president calls on former colonial powers to assist small island states

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday called on former colonial powers to assist small island states.

“Since Azerbaijan became the host country of COP29, our relationship with small island developing states has been elevated to a new high level. The votes of SIDS must be heard on a global stage,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Leaders’ Summit of the Small Islands Developing States on Climate Change held as part of COP29, News.Az reports."I call all developed countries, especially with the colonial past to provide tangible financial and technical support to small island states," President Aliyev emphasized.The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan is demonstrating its unwavering support for small islands states. “We have provided assistance to a number of disaster-hit countries in mitigating the impact of hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods.”“We have also supported water supply, food security, and the restoration of cultural heritage projects. More than 10 small island states have benefited from our educational grant program to study at universities in Azerbaijan,” he added.The head of state pointe out that during its four-year-long chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries, including 20 small island states.Addressing the challenges faced by these countries is at the center of Azerbaijan's efforts at COP29, he noted.“The leaders from Bahamas, Tonga, and Tuvalu visited Azerbaijan this May to discuss their vision for COP. The adopted Baku Communique called for a meaningful outcome at COP29 and underscored the importance of accessible climate finance. Serious progress was achieved on making operational the Loss and Damage Fund in Baku this September. Now, the process must be completed to deliver finance to countries in need, in particular small island states,” President Aliyev added.He also stressed that the so-called overseas territories of France and the Netherlands, particularly in the Caribbean and Pacific, are among the most severely impacted by climate change.“Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and biodiversity loss create serious threats to these regions. The voices of these communities are often brutally suppressed by the regimes in their metropolises,” the head of state said.In conclusion, President pledged that Azerbaijan will continue to support small island states in the future.

