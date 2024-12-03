Azerbaijan’s president highlights importance of exploring opportunities for economic co-op with El Salvador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Enrique Jaime Calderón, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of El Salvador, on December 3.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.During their meeting, the head of state expressed confidence that Ambassador Calderon would spare no efforts to deepen bilateral relations, particularly by establishing effective cooperation with Azerbaijani authorities. The Azerbaijani leader highlighted the importance of exploring opportunities in various fields, especially economic cooperation.The ambassador expressed his satisfaction with El Salvador’s participation in COP29, congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on its successful organization. He noted that the organization of the event, alongside Azerbaijan's achievements and the beauty of Baku, had made a lasting impression on the El Salvadoran delegation.Ambassador Calderon also reminded that this year marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and El Salvador. He emphasized the importance of furthering cooperation and identifying potential investment opportunities in his country in areas such as infrastructure, transportation, and energy.He also praised Azerbaijan's successes in the energy sector and expressed a keen interest in learning from the country’s expertise.President Ilham Aliyev underscored the importance of increasing awareness about both countries among the people and business communities, which would help advance bilateral relations.The discussion also highlighted the significant potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and El Salvador in sectors such as the economy, trade, tourism, education, and more.

News.Az