Azerbaijan’s president receives founder of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday received Mohammad Abunayyan, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power.

The meeting highlighted the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly in the energy and renewable energy sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They hailed the successful implementation of joint projects, including ACWA Power’s role in the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project – set to become the largest of its kind in the Caucasus.

ACWA Power has been selected to implement a seawater desalination project in Azerbaijan and is in the final phase of contract talks with the government. Discussions focused on preparations for signing final agreements and beginning construction of the plant.

Mohammad Abunayyan congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and the Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition. He praised the leadership of both President Ilham Aliyev and the King of Saudi Arabia, and thanked the Azerbaijani President for supporting Saudi investments in the country.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on prospects for expanding future cooperation.

News.Az