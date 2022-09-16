Azerbaijan's President: We will do everything to ensure that the situation in the Caucasus is stable

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The situation has been stable for about two days. The main thing now is not to disrupt the beginning process of normalization of relations, to start moving in this direction. We are welcoming the efforts of Russia towards this, including those made within the framework of the tripartite commission at the level of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia for transport communications, within the framework of the delimitation process, as well as plans to start negotiations on a peace agreement. Of course, we will discuss this in detail," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, News.az reports.

"I want to say again that Azerbaijan is committed to the trilateral documents that were signed by Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia after the second Karabakh war, and we will do everything to ensure that the situation in the Caucasus is stable," said President Ilham Aliyev.

