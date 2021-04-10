Azerbaijan's victory is also victory of the Turkic world - Presidential aide

Under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved a victory following the 44-days and liberated our territories. This victory is also the victory of the Turkic world.

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration made the remarks at the third meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in charge of Information and Media of the Turkic Council.

The presidential aide said that our cultural monuments in the liberated lands, including the city of Shusha, were destroyed by Armenians:

"I think that we must work together to convey these realities to the wider world community," Hajiyev said.

