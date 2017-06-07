Azeri brothers on America’s Got Talent 2017 - VIDEO

Azerbaijani strongman from Quba, Azerbaijan performed dangerous act on America’s Got Talent 2017.

I think its too much the most dangerous thing on the show. ” said Howie.

“It was disgusting but I love it,” said Simon.

Azeri Brothers moving to the next round of the competition by getting three yeses.

News.Az

