Aziz Alakbarli: Path to peace and security in the region goes through dialogue, reconciliation and re-integration

“We welcome the invitation extended by the Government of Azerbaijan to the Armenian inhabitants of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to hold a meeting on continuation of contacts relating to re-integration, as well as for discussing the realization of infrastructure projects in Karabakh. The path to peace and security in the region goes through dialogue, reconciliation and re-integration,” said Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli in his statement, News.az reports.

He said: “In the same vein, we expect that the Government of Armenia will respond to our initiative to start talks with us on return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. As the Western Azerbaijan Community, a few days ago we send a letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia calling upon the Government of Armenia to start dialogue with us on ensuring our right to safe and dignified return to our homes.

We expect from the leadership of Armenia to respond to our letter and submit proposals for start of negotiations. Our negotiation platform is based on fundamental human rights, international humanitarian law and re-integration.

It is noteworthy that the initiator for starting dialogue both on issues relating to Armenians living in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia are the Azerbaijani state and the Western Azerbaijan Community accordingly. We hope that the Armenian side will give up on its approach of “ethnic incompatibility” and embrace on steps based on noble values of ethnic diversity, tolerance and multiculturalism.”

