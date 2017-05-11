Yandex metrika counter

Baku 2017: Azerbaijani female volleyball players successfully start

The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team have defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-0 (25-7, 25-3, 25-8) in their opening game of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, according to Trend.

Azerbaijan will next face Tajikistan.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan's capital.

