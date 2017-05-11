Baku 2017: Azerbaijani female volleyball players successfully start
- 11 May 2017 19:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121575
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/baku-2017-azerbaijani-female-volleyball-players-successfully-start Copied
The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team have defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-0 (25-7, 25-3, 25-8) in their opening game of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, according to Trend.
Azerbaijan will next face Tajikistan.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan's capital.
News.Az